Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fingerprints found on a package containing drugs led police to a man in Dewsbury who had been dealing in cannabis, a court heard.

Police officers executed a search warrant in May 2014 at a house where the occupier’s boyfriend had left drugs in a shoe box.

Among the items found was a Sainsbury’s carrier bag which held a package containing 7.11 grammes of cannabis.

Tom Storey, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court the fingerprints of Thomas Doran were found inside and outside that bag. He was also found to have exchanged text messages over several months with the man responsible for the drugs in the shoe box.

Police then went to Doran’s address in Carr Lane, Dewsbury and from his mobile phone it was clear for about 12 months he had been dealing in and using cannabis.

He admitted smoking cannabis and denied he was supplying the drug, making no comment when the texts were shown to him.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Chloe Fairley, representing Doran, said it was some time since the drugs had been recovered and it was his first offence. Doran had his own roofing business employing two people and also helped out at his father’s business.

Doran, 26 was convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis and was given 12 months in prison suspended for two years and fined £2,000.

Judge James Spencer QC said it was clear for around 12 months prior to the discovery of drugs in 2014 Doran had been involved in the supply of cannabis with the other man who has yet to be dealt with.

He told Doran: “He is recognised as being more involved in the crime scene than you – you must have had your reasons for getting involved with him and for selling the drug.”

He warned him not to repeat the offence or he would face immediate prison which could lead to the loss of his business.