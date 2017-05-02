Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield firefighter has issued a warning for residents to be vigilant after two grass fires were started deliberately at the same spot within 24 hours.

Chris Bell, watch commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, spoke out after crews attended a large area of grassland at Back Thornhill Road, Longwood , yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

He said: “We got the call at 3pm and it took our crew until 5.30pm to put it out.

“This was the second time within 24 hours that we have been out to this area and I would ask residents to be vigilant and report anything to the police or fire service.

“It was quite a large fire, over 50 square metres.

“The weather conditions have not been exactly hot so it’s unlikely that these fire were not deliberate.”