Dozens of firefighters were scrambled to tackle a major fire at historic New House Hall.

Up to five engines raced to the hall in Sheepridge, which dates back to 1550, after it went up in flames this afternoon.

They spent two hours battling the blaze and trying to get it under control. At its height flames could be seen flickering through the windows.

There were also five ambulances at the scene but crews said everyone escaped the hall unhurt.

The crews could be seen at the back of the building tackling the fire at the hall, which is right at the end of New House Road, continuing on from Bradley Boulevard.

Pumps from Huddersfield, Mirfield, Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Halifax Fire Stations attended the fire, which looked as though it had gutted the roof of the building.

(Photo: Nick Smith)

New House Hall dates back to 1550 when it was built by Thomas Brook I - whose initials can still be seen carved into the fireplace.

Christoph Von Mickwitz, who currently lives at the house with his wife, said the mansion was gutted but he was relieved none of his family were hurt in the fire.

Mr Von Mickwitz said: "I'm pleased that everybody is safe.

"I'm sad that the house is in a sad state; it was such a lovely house for Huddersfield.

"But no-one has been hurt and that's the main thing."

He added: "My grandmother arrived from Germany with one suitcase and three children - and that's all they had - so it puts things in perspective."

The fire is thought to have started in a kitchen bin although the cause is under investigation.

The Grade II listed building is rich in history and beautiful original features that date back hundreds of years.

Built over two storeys with attics, the planked double doors, staircase and moulded ceiling cornices featuring foliage, grapes and grotesques date back to the late 17th century.

Rebuilding work in the left hand wing was completed in 1615 by Thomas Brooke IV and the right hand wing was rebuilt in 1865.

In The Making of Huddersfield, George Redmonds wrote: "When Thomas Brook of Newhouse made his will, in 1554, he bequeathed to his son ' one house called newhowse latelie taken of the west called Shipridge … the said houwe latelie by me builded'.

"The surviving hall has numerous interesting features, including a fine staircase and plaster ceilings."