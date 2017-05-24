Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters cut the roof off a car to release a woman after four vehicles were involved in a smash outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Police said the accident occurred at 9.57am on Wednesday in Acre Street, Lindley.

An eyewitness said: “A white taxi minibus hit another white taxi and then hit a shuttle-bus which transfers people between Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital.”

The Examiner understands that the original vehicle which triggered the series of collisions – the white taxi minibus – then spun into a blue Toyota.

The witness added: “Fire crews cut someone out of the Toyota. It looked like a pretty nasty accident and I hope everyone is OK.

A Huddersfield firefighter who attended the scene said: “A taxi driver has rear-ended a blue Toyota Yaris. We took the roof off the Yaris and extracted the lady who was approximately 50-years-old. Her injuries were minor.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “No-one involved is believed to be seriously injured.”

Lindley resident Peter Houghton, 70, also saw what happened. He said the Toyota driver was waiting to turn right at the surgery entrance. He said: “The white minibus hit her at the rear and hit another shuttle-bus. It was on two wheels at one point. If it hadn’t hit the other shuttle-bus it probably would have toppled over.”