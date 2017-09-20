Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 60-year-old man who became trapped underneath a blue Ford car in Mountain Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, has suffered a serious injury to his left leg, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the incident at 2.52pm.

Two fire engines from Dewsbury and the technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton freed the man.

It is not yet known how the man became stuck under the vehicle.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said fire crews were called at 2.49pm and having rescued the man firefighters handed him over to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Dewsbury Crew Commander, Andrew Rockliff, said: “It took us around 15-20 minutes to extricate him and at this moment in time we have no idea how this happened. The police have taken away the vehicle for examination. He has suffered a serious cut.”