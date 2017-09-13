Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large plant vehicle burst into flames inside a building at Kirklees Council’s household waste site in Dewsbury.

Firefighters were called at 12.28pm on Wednesday to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Weaving Lane, off Thornhill Road, Thornhill Lees.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 12.28pm that a large loading vehicle was on fire.

“Two appliances from Dewsbury and one from Mirfield attended and used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels.”

A Dewsbury firefighter said the plant vehicle was on fire inside the building. It’s unclear how the blaze started.

A council spokesman said: “A large piece of loading equipment at the waste transfer site operated by SUEZ caught fire and the equipment was isolated. “Refuse collection crews were diverted to Huddersfield and we are working with SUEZ to investigate the incident.”The tip remained open.

It’s not the first time there have been fires at the tip. In August last year 60 firefighters tackled an inferno in the tip building and in December 2013 firefighters from across West Yorkshire had to bring another large fire under control.