A fire which spread to a garage and two houses was tackled by fire crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick.

It started on land next to a garage on Harwood Close at Dalton and then spread to nearby properties.

Two fire engines from Huddersfield tackled the fire and a third engine came from Rastrick.

No-one was injured. One of the houses was thought to be vacant. The incident happened just after 5pm today.

In a separate incident, a woman pedestrian was struck by a red Renault Clio on Greenhead Lane, Moldgreen. It was reported to police at around 5.30pm. The extent of the woman’s injuries was not disclosed.

The road was closed for a short time.