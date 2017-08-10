Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire services across the county worked through the night to tackle a colossal fire which has destroyed a warehouse.

The fire, at the Eurocam Technology Park near to the M606 motorway in Bradford, sparked late last night (Wednesday) and 15 crews were deployed to take on the blaze.

The warehouse struck by the fire has been completely destroyed after it was 100% involved in fire, with fire fighters saying it has now partially collapsed.

Andy Wooller, watch commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, said it was a “tasking job” taking them hours to bring under control.

Services were called shortly after 10pm last night and are expected to remain at the site throughout the day.

Andy Wooller said: “It was clear when we arrived this fire was well developed. The warehouse was probably around 50 metrres high.

“It’s a big building and our priority has been to protect the surrounding areas from the fire. We were there until about 5am but there will be a remaining presence there throughout the day.

“It’s taken a lot of resources from all our emergency services.”

It’s not thought anybody was injured in the fire although police and ambulance were also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation will take place today,