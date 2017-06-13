Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued a teenage boy after he got stuck in mud at a Calderdale reservoir.

The 13-year-old became stuck in the mud up to his waist whilst looking for wildlife at Baitings Reservoir on Rochdale Road near Ripponden on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue service were called out from Halifax Fire Station at around 5pm to help him.

Crew members built a platform around him so they could pull him free.

One member said: “When we arrived he was on the edge of the reservoir. We put a platform around him and dug the mud around him.

“Three fire fighters managed to get him out.”

The boy, who was with an adult at the time, was checked over by medical staff but did not need to be taken to hospital.

The Halifax crew member added: “This highlights how dangerous reservoirs can be - they are not for playing or swimming in.”