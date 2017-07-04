Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cladding at local hospital sites has been checked by the fire service.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service visited Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital sites to look at the cladding used after the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London in which at least 80 people died.

In hospital papers they say: “The risk assessment established a number of CHFT building facades are fitted with cladding. However, the types of cladding has been established and not deemed hazardous. Any further emerging risks will be managed at a matter of priority.

“WYFR did not deem CHFT as having an urgent fire safety risk.”

The hospital trust is spending money on upgrading the fire alarm, fire compartmentation works and emergency lighting.

On Monday in Parliament Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff said: “... many other public buildings, including hospitals, use tower blocks for accommodation and they might have vulnerable cladding on them. Will he confirm how many hospitals have been tested so far and how many have failed those tests?”

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid replied: “The process of testing is ongoing. Even before the cladding can be tested, we have made sure that local fire and rescue services have been informed and that any necessary mitigating measures have been taken.”

There are 39 hospital premises across the UK, nine which require intervention, where local fire services felt there were fire safety issues. None of them are in West Yorkshire.