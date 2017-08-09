The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 80 firefighters battled a huge blaze above shops in Halifax town centre in the early hours.

Crews were called at 2am this morning (Weds) after the fire broke out in the upper floors of a building which houses the Game store on Southgate.

The upper floors are believed to be unoccupied and nobody was in the premises at the time. There are no reports of anyone being injured.

Firefighters from Halifax, Huddersfield and Cleckheaton fire stations attended the blaze, the cause of which is currently unknown.

One crew member from Huddersfield said: “We arrived to find the first, second and third floor, plus the roof of the building, alight. We managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.

“The fire is now under control although we are still at the scene this morning.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton: “Crews worked quickly and skilfully to contain the fire and stop any further serious escalation.

“In total around 80 firefighters were on the scene from various stations across the brigade. The fire was out by around 4.30am and the incident was scaled back, however, two fire engines and an aerial appliance remain at the scene this morning and the road remains closed.”

An aerial platform and 15 pumps were on the scene at the height of the blaze.

Calderdale Council closed Southgate to motorists.