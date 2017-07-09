Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called after high jinks at a Heckmondwike wedding left a man stuck in a child’s highchair.

The alarm was raised at about 11.30pm on Saturday when a man in his 20s became trapped in the plastic seat for toddlers.

A crew from Cleckheaton Fire Station was sent to the wedding reception at the Lakeside Restaurant at Ponderosa in Heckmondwike to try and release the man, who is thought to have sat in the highchair for a joke.

On arrival they told the trapped man that he might be charged for a special service call and handed him the paperwork.

The threat of a big bill, spurred him on for another attempt at freedom and he managed to force his way out unaided by firefighters.

A spokesman for the station said: “It was very amusing for everybody assembled.

“The man was looking very sheepish when we arrived.

“We’ve had people stuck in railings and all sorts but it’s the first time I’ve ever had someone stuck in a highchair!”