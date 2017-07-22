Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters came to the rescue of a disabled man who had a ring stuck on his finger.

A crew from Cleckheaton fire station used a ring cutter tool to remove the white gold ring from the man’s badly swollen finger on his right hand at his home at Littletown, Liversedge, on Thursday.

A fire service spokesman said the man, in his 50s, had asked for help because he was housebound and unable to remove the ring himself.

"We go to about a dozen of these jobs a year, it's quite a common problem."

"The man's finger - the second finger on his right hand - had swollen up. He wasn't able bodied, he was housebound, so he called us to ask for help."