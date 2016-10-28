Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yobs who attack firefighters answering call-outs be prosecuted, a West Yorkshire fire chief has warned.

The message comes after firefighters in Bradford were attacked by vandals targeting fireworks at the crews tackling rubbish fires on three nights this week.

WYFRS fire engines have cameras installed and crews are trained to capture the best footage of culprits.

Deputy fire chief Dave Walton said: “Firefighters put their own lives at risk every single day to protect the public. To be attacked by the very people they are there to help is simply incomprehensible.

WATCH below as West Yorkshire Fire crews come under attack in Leeds on Bonfire Night in 2014

He said people should consider how they would feel if a loved one was trapped in a fire or serious road accident and it took firefighters longer to reach them because the nearest crew had been forced to come off duty because they had been attacked.

Mr Walton said: “These attacks are completely unacceptable and we can assure you that we have a zero tolerance policy. We will do everything in our power to make sure that anyone who attacks our firefighters will be caught and prosecuted.”