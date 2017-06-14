The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fire at a business park in Batley is being investigated as suspected arson, fire services say.

The service were called at 8pm last night (Tuesday) to reports of explosion noises coming from Soothill Business Park.

Fire fighters said lorry trailers were set alight and the explosion noises were the sounds of huge tyres popping.

One crew member from Dewsbury Fire Station said: “There are suspicious circumstances over the fire, it is suspected arson.

“An artic trailer for a wagon was involved in fire and the explosions heard were the popping of big tyres in the heat. When the heat gets to a certain point they blow. It looked impressive.”

No-one was injured in the fire, although one crew member from Cleckheaton Fire Station was covered in coconut milk after a tin exploded.

A colleague said: “He was not hurt, but he smelled absolutely gorgeous.”

Armaan Hussain said his father Imran Akhtar owned a huge complex called Soothill Business Park, where the incident took place.

Armaan said: "The trailer belongs to a company called Global Storage. I understand it has been set alight. There was also a robbery around a month ago.

"It's their stuff that's been set on fire. I have spoken to my father about what has happened. Global are one of eight tenants who lease space from us."

A female resident of Healey, which is one mile from where the incident took place said: "I could see smoke for miles around."

Last night Cleckheaton Watch Commander Gary Hatton, who attended the incident, said: "Two HGV-type trailers with 'curtains' for loading and unloading were on fire when we arrived.

"En route we were told there had been explosions, there was a massive one with one of the tyres exploding and flying 10 metres.

"From my observation there didn't look to be any ignition sources and we are waiting for the fire investigators to arrive.

"Once we got a good water source and some jets on it we had dabbed it down within 30 minutes.

"Fortunately the trailers were parked away from the buildings otherwise it could have been a different story. As it was there was a big smoke plume."

West Yorkshire Police and fire investigators are visiting the site today.

Four fire engines from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Morley attended the scene and left at around 10pm.