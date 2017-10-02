The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters will remain at the scene of a huge fire at an old hospital in Batley today (Monday).

The blaze began yesterday afternoon (Sun), with crews from across West Yorkshire called to the site at Carlinghow Hill.

A crew member from Dewsbury Fire Station said this morning (Monday) that the fire had since been brought under control, but that firefighters expected to be there throughout today to see it fully extinguished.

Blaze at former hospital can be seen for miles

A total of ten fire engines and two aerial platforms were deployed to the former Batley General Hospital. The building later became a care home and was currently understood to be disused.

Residents across Batley and Dewsbury could see plumes of smoke rising from the scene all afternoon and into the evening yesterday as firefighters battled to control the blaze.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators are expected to visit the scene today to determine how the blaze began.