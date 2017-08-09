The video will start in 8 Cancel

One man has been arrested following an horrific car crash in Batley.

The incident occurred at Mayman Lane just before 11pm on Tuesday.

An eyewitness, Sid Nadat, said: “Passengers safe and the driver fortunately alive although he had to be taken out the boot of the vehicle which is upside down.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The two vehicles involved are a Toyota Auris and an Audi S3. One man aged 24 has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody.

“Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1879 of yesterday (Tuesday 8 August).”

Firefighters from Dewsbury along with the technical rescue team from Cleckheaton rescued one person who was trapped and he was transferred to hospital by ambulance.