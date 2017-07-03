Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters had to knock through a wall to free a trapped cat.

The feline had become trapped between two homes on Dean End in Greetland, near Elland , on Sunday.

Cleckheaton Fire Station’s rescue unit was called out and spent four hours trying to free the cat after they were called out at 4.15pm.

Watch commander Daniel Gledhill said the crew had done “everything possible” to free the cat – which belonged to a woman two doors away – without resorting to knocking through the wall, adding that the creature was “well and truly stuck.”

He said: “There was no way we could have freed it otherwise. It was stuck in a tiny air gap just four or five inches wide.

“We had to cut through the resident’s wall.”

He added: “The owner had called us worried and we tried everything possible to get the cat out without breaking the wall, but it just wouldn’t. It was well and truly stuck.

“We cut a small hole through the wall and the RSPCA took it away so it could be inspected.

“The poor thing was so covered in dust you couldn’t see what colour its fur was.”