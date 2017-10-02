The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters tackled a huge barn blaze at a farm near Thurstonland.

Fire crews were on the scene for several hours after they were called to Woodend Farm off Green Side Road at 2am on Monday.

The barn, at the back of the farm which backs on to Storthes Hall woods, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the whole of the building was involved.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service says there were tractors and hay inside the barn but no animals or livestock. The blaze was at risk of spreading to nearby homes. It is not believed anybody was injured in the fire.

Crews from Huddersfield, Skelmanthorpe , Holmfirth and Meltham fire stations attended the scene and the fire was brought under control by dawn. Fire services will remain at the scene throughout today as a precaution.