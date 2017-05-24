The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle an “extremely difficult” blaze at a derelict building.

Crew members from Dewsbury, Mirfield and Wakefield were called to the old Combs Hostel in Thornhill, Dewsbury, shortly after 8pm last night (Tuesday).

But access to the building proved tricky due to a tree stump blocking the way for fire engines.

(Photo: Ash Milnes)

Firefighters had to use an aerial unit to fight flames, which were shooting through the roof when they arrived.

More units were deployed from Huddersfield and Leeds to help them get the fire under control.

Watch manager Richard Carr, from Dewsbury Fire Station, said the fire proved difficult in tackling, particularly as there were no other immediate buildings in the vicinity to gain access to water supplies.

“We had to go onto the main road where there was a fire hydrant, and we tackled the fire from the rear of the building.

(Photo: Ash Milnes)

“Because it had gotten into the roof it was not easy to access from inside. The flames were getting hotter and hotter because it can’t vent.

“Access was really bad and water supplies were difficult.”

Nobody has thought to have been injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

Although the blaze is now largely under control, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service expect to remain at the scene throughout the day.