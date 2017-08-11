Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who could lose an arm following an industrial accident is being given the “full support” of his employer, the firm said.

The 51-year-old man, who has not been named, was working at Country Park Foods in New Hey Road, Oakes , when his arm got trapped in machinery on Wednesday.

Emergency services, including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were called and the man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) where medics attempted to repair the damage.

A spokesman for Country Park Foods said: “We can confirm that there was an incident at Country Park Foods facility on the morning of Wednesday, August 9. Emergency services responded to the location and an employee was hospitalised.

“Full support is being provided to the employee and his family. An internal investigation has been commenced to determine the cause of the incident.”

The spokesman was unable to give an update on the man’s medical condition.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of the incident. The police were also involved and Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Charlton said the man had been taken to LGI where he underwent an operation on Thursday morning. One of his colleagues, Melanie Reid, said on Facebook: “All your work colleagues are so thinking of you as you are well liked. So sad.”