This is the car that former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson was driving in Farnley Tyas.

Clarkson and TV co-stars James May and Richard Hammond were in the village to road test a bizarre rocket car.

They were at the wheel of a 4x4 which appeared to be powered by a jet engine. The weird hybrid vehicle had the front and rear end of a boat bolted on.

(Photo: Ryan Klemp)

But villagers in Farnley Tyas were furious that Kirklees Council allowed roads in the village to be closed for two afternoons while filming took place.

Some said they had suffered “chaos” after TV executives virtually shut down their village yesterday afternoon.

Road closures were brought in with staff standing guard to stop people from driving on the roads between noon and 5pm, many of which are the only ways in and out of the village.

Charles Rapley, who runs a livery yard at Brockholes Road, said no one had been informed.

He said the whole thing had been “very secretive” with villagers kept in the dark, but Clarkson and friends had been seen driving a strange car that appeared to be a jet engine at the back and boat at the front.

“It’s caused quite considerable chaos,” he said.

He said he had contacted Kirklees Council and Clarkson’s filming company Chump Productions, but not got anywhere.

He said Kirklees told him road closure orders had been issued and there was nothing they could do.

(Photo: James Klemp)

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: "The council carries out statutory procedures to temporarily close roads to enable activities such as roadworks, events or filming to take place by third parties.

"Where possible diversions are specified which would be suitable for all types of traffic using the roads. The third party is responsible for any traffic management and signing for the temporary road closure.”

Not everyone was unhappy, though.

Top Gear fan Ryan Klemp loved it, taking these pictures.

(Photo: James Klemp)

The 32-year-old company accountant said: “The postman who I always chat to told me Clarkson was filming in the area so I just sat on the doorstep during filming and got some snaps of him and the others as they drove by.

“When I went in to see some of the lads everyone was like: ‘Why didn’t you tell me? We would have all been on the doorstep with you!’

“I’m a massive fan. I used to watch all the shows on the BBC.”