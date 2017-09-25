Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marsden has revealed its calendar for 2018.

The annual Marsden calendar photo competition, now run by Friends of Marsden Library, attracts entries from local photographers of all ages.

The calendar aims to capture the spirit of Marsden and the Colne Valley and proceeds held the Friends of Marsden Library.

Well-known Marsden events such as Imbolc, the Cuckoo Festival and the Jazz Festival are all celebrated, along with some stunning images of beautiful Marsden Moor.

And no Marsden Calendar would be complete without some reference to the village’s sheep, which stroll confidently around the village and are well-known for their preference for village parks and gardens over Marsden Moor.

The calendar will be on sale in Marsden and Slaithwaite, or online via www.friendsofmarsdenlibrary.org.uk , from the week beginning 25 September.

An exhibition of the winning images is at Enjoy Art, Peel Street, Marsden.

The winners were Cloud Inversion Over the Colne Valley by Graham Butler, The Essence of the Colne Valley by Heather Croft, Tunnel End in the Spring by Charlie Brookes; Bridge, Canal, Bridge by Tom Lonsdale; Cross the A62 to Marsden by John Stirzaker, Eastergate by Charlie Brookes, Cupwith Reservoir Jill Morris, Horizon Pool by Rosemari Astill, The Band Is Playing by Paula Perfitt, Quiet Contemplation by Kevin Threlfall and Tunnel End Snowman by Howard Selina.