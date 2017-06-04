Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 30 or 40 fish have been found dead on a Batley park lake.

Local people have reported seeing the fish, thought to be roach, floating on the surface of the ornamental lake at Wilton Park in Bradford Road.

Families visiting the popular park have been shocked by what they’ve seen.

The park, run by Kirklees Council, is busy on a weekend when the weather is good.

The fish were spotted on Saturday by Batley-based freelance photographer Mike Clark who described the sight as “gruesome.”

Locals have reported what’s happened to the Environment Agency.

However, a spokesman for the Environment Agency told the Examiner it was a matter for Kirklees Council as the lake was not “open water.”

It is not unusual for fish to die in relatively shallow water in warmer weather.

The heat causes oxygen levels in the water to fall causing fish to die.