Five clever dogs are looking for new homes in West Yorkshire ... and there are another 80 like them who need new owners.

Every week brings more abandoned pets to Dogs Trust Leeds and here are just some of the pooches who want to be freed to enjoy the summer sun.

Three of the canines are terriers who can’t live with young children – Eccles, Paddy and Brock.

Eccles, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, arrived at the centre as a heavily pregnant stray in 2014.

The five-year-old’s puppies were all quickly rehomed but she still hasn’t been.

She can be shy around new people before blossoming into a rewarding dog to be around who loves to learn new things.

Paddy, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, found himself homeless after a change in his owners’ circumstances.

The friendly 11-year-old enjoys long walks and walks well on a lead.

He would prefer to be the only dog in the home. He would be happy living with teenagers and and doesn’t mind being home alone for a few hours as he likes a snooze.

Brock, a Jack Russell Terrier, is similar to Paddy in that he would love to be at the heart of a home with no other pets, but could live with children over 8.

The six-year-old, who loves cuddles, can be a little anxious around other dogs if they don’t respect his space so would prefer walks in quieter areas.

Tia, a beautiful Alaskan Malamute, would be best suited to a very active adult-only family.

Alaskan Malamutes were bred to pull large weights of freight and later sledges so the big and boisterous two-year-old will need not only physically but also mentally stimulated.

Jet, a Lurcher, lives up to his name as he loves to travel and speeds around enjoying exciting walks.

The six-year-old was sadly found as a stray more than a year ago.

He has mastered lots of tricks while at the centre – including having tasty treats placed on his paws and not indulging himself until he is given the command. Also, unlike most dogs, he loves the vet.

He would prefer a home without children or other animals.

And the centre is also trying to rehome more than 80 other dogs.

To find out more, call 0300 303 0292 or visit Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds LS15 4NL.

The centre is open noon to 4pm Friday to Monday, and noon to 7.40pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.