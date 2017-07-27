Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five Kirklees parks have been awarded green flags, recognising them as some of the best in the country.

Greenhead and Beaumont parks in Huddersfield, Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, Wilton Park at Batley and Oakwell Park near Birstall are among a record-breaking number of UK parks and green spaces to receive a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet members responsible, Clr Graham Turner and Clr Mus Khan, have hailed the work of staff and volunteers in achieving the standard.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive these Green Flag Awards again,” Clr Turner said.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining them to such a high standard.”

Clr Khan, added: “More than ever, these flags are a recognition of the hard work of the parks staff, and also our relationship with volunteers and friends groups.

“Our parks are used and valued by many different groups and communities, and even as budgets are decreasing, we have managed to maintain high standards and make them really valuable and valued public spaces.”

Calderdale Council had seven of its spaces recognised in the awards.

They are; Manor Heath Park and Jungle Experience, Ogden Water Country Park, the People’s Park and the Shibden Estate – all in Halifax.

Calderdale parks rated among the best in the world

Bailiff Bridge’s Memorial Park, Clay House Park at West Vale, The People’s Park at and Wellholme Park at Brighouse, were also given the award.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member responsible, Clr Susan Press, said: “It’s great news that once again so many Calderdale parks will proudly display the Green Flag.

“Council staff and volunteers do an amazing job in keeping our parks and green spaces in excellent condition and I’m pleased that this hard work has been officially recognised.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors and it’s especially appropriate that the Green Flag announcement coincides with Love Parks Week, when we’re celebrating our local green spaces.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”