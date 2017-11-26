Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five people - including three children - have died in a road smash in West Yorkshire.

They were killed when a stolen car crashed into a tree in Leeds. The incident happened on the junction between Stonegate Road and Parkside Road in the Meanwood area of north Leeds. Officers were last night carrying out enquiries at the scene to try and establish what happened.

The victims include three children. They are three boys aged 12, 15 and 15, and two men aged 24 and 28, all from Leeds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and three were taken to hospital where they sadly later died.

Two 15 year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody this morning (Sunday).

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths is leading the investigation.

He said: “This is clearly a tragic incident in which five young people have lost their lives. We are currently investigating the exact circumstances of what happened.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone who saw what happened or has information about it to call us on 101 quoting log 1859 of Saturday 26 November.”

The families of the dead have all been informed.