Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five drivers had their licences immediately suspended in a crackdown that saw 14 motorists snared for various driving offences.

West Yorkshire Police were in Dewsbury last Friday to tackle antisocial behaviour and improve driving standards.

The majority of the motorists they spoke to were driving taxis.

Police made:

•Five immediate suspensions

•Three delayed suspensions

•Four traffic offence reports

•Two vehicle defect rectification schemes

PC Leon Stansfield, of Kirklees District Police, said: “Our aim this operation was to tackle offences on the district’s roads, along with anti-social behaviour and ultimately deny criminals the use of the roads. The results for the two-day operation have been brilliant.

“The majority of vehicles which were checked were taxis or licensed hire vehicles with a number of other vehicles stopped on the roadside.

“We have run similar operations throughout Kirklees over the past few months, which have resulted in vehicles being seized and making our district’s roads safer.

“I hope residents are encouraged that we take all reports of anti-social use of the roads seriously and working closely with partner agencies to tackle this issue in Kirklees.”