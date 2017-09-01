This video of an adorable five-year-old girl meeting a war veteran is warming hearts across the country.

Tempy Pattinson talked to Simon Brown, from Morley in Leeds, after her wish to meet a ‘real-life’ solider was granted by Help for Heroes.

The youngster, from Darlington, had been fundraising for the charity for two years.

Simon, 38, is one of at least 66,000 ex-military personnel with life-changing injuries and illnesses in the UK.

Tempy Pattinson meets war hero Simon Brown
View gallery

When the two sat down together to share their stories they discovered they had very different ideas of what makes someone a hero.

Tempy told him she had swum 100 metres and completed a triathlon in a bid to give something back to the soldiers.

But Simon, who lost 80% of his sight and had 25 operations to rebuild his shattered face after he was shot in Iraq, told her it was supporters like her who were the real heroes.