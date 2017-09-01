The video will start in 8 Cancel

This video of an adorable five-year-old girl meeting a war veteran is warming hearts across the country.

Tempy Pattinson talked to Simon Brown, from Morley in Leeds, after her wish to meet a ‘real-life’ solider was granted by Help for Heroes.

The youngster, from Darlington, had been fundraising for the charity for two years.

Simon, 38, is one of at least 66,000 ex-military personnel with life-changing injuries and illnesses in the UK.

When the two sat down together to share their stories they discovered they had very different ideas of what makes someone a hero.

Tempy told him she had swum 100 metres and completed a triathlon in a bid to give something back to the soldiers.

But Simon, who lost 80% of his sight and had 25 operations to rebuild his shattered face after he was shot in Iraq, told her it was supporters like her who were the real heroes.