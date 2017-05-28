Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flash flooding forced shops in the centre of Mirfield to close – and there’s more rain on the way for Town fans travelling to Wembley tomorrow (MON).

Customers had to leave the Co-op food store at Huddersfield Road yesterday (SAT) when rainwater came through the roof and damaged part of the ceiling. The adjoining Co-op Travel shop and florists Sue Bradley Flowers also had to close.

Staff at the food store were carrying out mopping up operations yesterday (SAT) afternoon and the store re-opened as normal today (SUN).

A spokesman said: “We had to close because some of the rain has come through the roof, but there’s not a lot of work to do.”

The Kirkwood Hospice shop on Huddersfield Road had to close for an hour due to flooding.

Heavy rain fell in a short, sharp 10-minute burst at about 2pm, also flooding part of the Co-op car park.

Flash flooding on Saturday afternoon caused problems on Leeds Road at Cooper Bridge which left almost half the road covered in huge puddles.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens said up to 10mls of rain fell over Huddersfield during a 10-minute spell yesterday afternoon (SAT). That compares with an average monthly rainfall figure of 75mls for this time of year.

Town fans can expect to encounter more thundery showers as they travel to Wembley tomorrow (MON) for the play-of final.

“Overnight, we could get another heavy downpour, but it should clear by 7am when fans are setting off,” he said. “Heavy showers are likely to be moving north, so it could be a damp journey down. In London by kick-off there will be a chance of thundery showers with temperatures about 20˚C to 21˚C (68˚F to 70˚F), so it will be warm for the fans.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Paul said: “Tuesday will be fresher, but high pressure will try to build and from the middle of the week temperatures should be about 22˚C to 23˚C (71˚F to 73˚F) with settled weather for Thursday and Friday.”