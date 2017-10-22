The video will start in 8 Cancel

Flood alerts are still in place today following Storm Brian which flooded homes and businesses across Calderdale last night.

Sirens were heard across the borough as the River Calder flooded after torrential downpours.

Approximately a dozen firefighters, as well as the station managers, were tackling floods across Calderdale from 6.30pm until midnight.

Several houses in Todmorden and a public house in Hebden Bridge flooded. The Mytholm and Hebble End areas were also badly affected.

Elle Shuttelton shared a video of horrendous flooding at her Todmorden home in the Calder Valley Flood Support Facebook group where people are appealing for - and offering - help.

Todmorden Fire Station’s pump went to the market town, while several pumps from Mytholmroyd Fire Station and even one from Illingworth Fire Station went to Hebden Bridge.

This morning (Sunday), a spokesperson for the Calderdale Valleys branch of West Yorkshire Police said: "The River Calder is slowly dropping and the forecast is for the rain to have completely cleared by 2pm.

"A number of flood alerts remain in place however it is anticipated that these will be lifted later today.

"Partners from the highways department are working hard to clear the remaining leaves and other debris from drains throughout the day."