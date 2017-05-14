Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman who drove while almost three times over the legal drink-drive limit has been disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Benjamin Quinn, 33, of Westfield Avenue, Oakes, pleaded guilty to the offence after being found to have 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was arrested on April 15. The legal limit is 35.

Andy Wills, prosecuting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, said the defendant admitted he “had been an idiot” for what he did.

Ghazanfar Iqbal, in mitigation, said: “It’s no excuse what he did on the night in question. He doesn’t have anyone to blame but himself. It was a foolish mistake on his part.

“He had gone to the pub to reminisce about his late mother with his brother. He consumed far more alcohol than he intended to do. He foolishly took the risk of driving his car. He said he felt fine.

"Thankfully there are no aggravating features. In fact he only drove a very short distance. He’d parked up when the police officers came up behind him.”

The court heard he drives 40,000 miles a year for his own company pitching for work.

Chairman of the bench, Wayne Perryman, disqualified him from driving for 17 months and fined him £625. He also imposed £85 in court costs and a £63 surcharge payable within 28 days.