Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footage has emerged of a lorry driver dumping an oil can at the side of the M62.

The footage was captured on CCTV near Junction 21 at Rochdale and has just been released by Highways England, which has urged motorists not to leave litter behind when pulling over on the motorway.

A spokesperson said: “Highways England is urging drivers to keep their rubbish with them rather than leaving it at the side of the road, risking the lives of the workers who have to collect it.”

In the footage it appears a man was attending to a fault on his vehicle, he then dumped a can of oil at the side and drove off leaving it on the grass verge for someone else to remove.