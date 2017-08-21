Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hepworth United Football Club faces a battle off the pitch.

The club is seeking permission from Kirklees Council to sell alcohol at its new clubhouse at Far Lane, Hepworth, until 11pm every day.

But it faces opposition from ward councillors and 17 residents which means the club’s bid will go before Kirklees Licensing Panel next week.

In a supporting statement Hepworth United, founded over 100 years ago with junior and senior teams, say: “The club room will be used to provide refreshments before, during and after any football related activities.

“In addition to this use we intend to hold no more than 12 non-football related activities throughout a 12 month period in order to raise funds for Hepworth United Football Club.”

But it’s not gone down well with residents in the small hamlet and some say the plan “sounds like one for a public house not a sports facility.” Others said it would “ruin the peace and quiet of this corner of Hepworth.”

Clr Nigel Patrick added: “This is a football clubhouse not a public house. People leaving that late will create noise nuisance in this quiet countryside setting. A football club does not need to be open from midday to 11pm every day of the week, let alone sell alcohol midweek.”

Councillors will consider the application next Tuesday, August 29.