A football club has been raided by thieves who caused damage and stole items worth many hundreds of pounds.

Now Liversedge FC has launched an urgent appeal to repair the damage and buy new kit.

In a tweet the club says: “Terrible news. The club house was broken into causing damage to three doors, the theft of all our bar stock,training equipment including balls and the players’ new tracksuits that had not been given out plus our new warm up tops. If anyone sees or hears anything let us know.”

The club urgently needs to raise £1,500 and has set up a just giving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/liversedge-fc

Former Liversedge player Simon Wood immediately donated £100.

Sven Saturday tweeted: “I’ve just donated. Not a Liversedge fan but a fan of all football. Lovely club who don’t deserve this. They made us feel very welcome when we visited. If everybody just gave a fiver and a retweet they’d be back up and running by the time 3pm came!”

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin tweeted: “This is awful. I’ll do what I can.”

The club plays in the Northern Counties East Football League, the ninth tier of the Football League.