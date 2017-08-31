Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young football fan who dedicated hundreds of hours to volunteering is celebrating after winning a university scholarship.

Oliver Read, a student from Huddersfield New College, has been awarded a Michael Brown Scholarship by Liverpool John Moores University.

The scholarship means that Oliver will receive a bursary of £1000 each year to support his undergraduate studies.

He will be studying for a degree in sport coaching, after successfully completing his Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science and A- Level German at the College.

Oliver earned the Michael Brown Scholarship by taking on volunteer work in addition to his academic studies.

He worked for the Football Association on their Football Futures scheme, volunteering over 300 hours of his time.

Oliver also helped coach at West End Football Club.

While at Liverpool John Moores, Oliver will continue to coach football.

He has already been accepted into the coaching team at Marshall FC.

Oliver said about his time at the Salendine Nook-based college: “The sport department is really fantastic and I have benefited from their support.

“The Head of Sport, Wayne Russell, was really supportive of me as I completed my level 2 football coaching qualification with the FA.

“Sports teacher, Jo Caton, really supported me with my Sport Ambassador role, and sports teacher, Lee Speight, gave up his own time to work with me outside of lessons, on my Level 3 diploma assignments.

“All my teachers have been brilliant and I will miss them.”