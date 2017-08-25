Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football-mad kids got a rare chance to meet their football heroes and see the Championship Play-off trophy.

Over the summer holidays Kirklees Active Leisure, (KAL) and the charity Huddersfield Town Foundation have been running children’s football camps across Kirklees, giving kids the chance to brush up on their skills and meet other children.

As part of this programme all the children that have attended the camps were invited to a celebration event at Leeds Road sports complex where they had the chance to train with Huddersfield Town’s coaches as well as meet some of the players and see the special trophy. Town’s mascots Tilly and Terry also attended.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Huddersfield Town Foundation coach Richard Whiteley said; “Today has been a fantastic event for the 100 children which saw us and KAL joining up.

“The event was a great success and everyone had a fun day which saw the children meet Terry and Tilly and a couple of the town players.

“We look forward to working alongside KAL in the future and make it a big success and using their venues which will be a massive bonus for the Huddersfield Town Foundation.”