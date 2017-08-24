Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families of footballers with dementia have hit out at the super-rich sport for “neglecting” them.

Some former stars are forced to rely on charity from hard up fans to pay for drugs and care as they say there is insufficient help from today’s wealthy players, clubs, or the footballing authorities.

Former Town star Ray Wilson – who won the world cup medal as part of England’s victorious 1966 team – is one who has been diagnosed with the illness.

A new draft help booklet for footballers with dementia and their families, seen by the Mirror, does not even mention any financial support available within the game. Instead, it advises players to claim benefits or to eat “finger foods” if they struggle with a knife and fork.

Dawn Astle, who founded the Jeff Astle Foundation after her England international father died from dementia, said footballers were not chasing compensation, just help coping with the disease.

She said: “Football is neglecting these players. One footballer called me after he was diagnosed. All he wanted was help to pay for the funeral so he didn’t force his family into debt. I was in tears.

“But the sporting authorities are more interested in helping players with gambling problems, knee injuries, and arthritis. They aren’t killing hundreds of former players. Dementia is and the authorities are ignoring it.

“Our dream was to have a series of care homes to provide respite or long term care for players – one in the midlands, one up north, and one down south.

“A 1% levy on the wages of current Premier League players would raise millions to do that. Surely today’s players, who have so much money, wouldn’t begrudge that so the players who laid the foundations for everything they have can be properly looked after.”

The Examiner's sister paper, the Mirror, has campaigned for recognition and help for footballers suffering from the condition and their families since revealing three members of the 1966 World Cup winning team had been diagnosed.

As well as Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles, at least 375 former players have been diagnosed with dementia.

Last week former Birmingham City star and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood revealed he has the disease. Dementia killed legends Sir Alf Ramsey, Jimmy Hill, Bob Paisley, Welsh star John Charles, England internationals Nat Lofthouse, Joe Mercer, and Stan Cullis; German great Gerd Muller and Stan Mortensen, the only player to score a hat-trick in an FA Cup final.

Statistics from the Alzheimer’s Society show one in 14 people have dementia by the age of 65. Yet in some teams four or five otherwise fit players develop the disease during their 60s.

Experts fear many of them have CTE, or ‘boxers brain’, a form of dementia caused by repeated blows to the head, such as heading footballs, but they cannot be tested for the disease until they die.

Former England captain Alan Shearer is leading a BBC investigation into the dangers of heading the ball but football’s wealthy authorities have yet to fund a proper study.

And a draft guidebook, drawn up by the Professional Footballer’s Association (PFA) and seen by the Daily Mirror, makes no mention of CTE or heading footballs.

Dawn, whose dad Jeff is the only player whose brain was tested for CTE after he died, said: “What’s missing from that guide is far more important than what’s there. There is nothing on what support is available within the sport or CTE, which are the first things families ask us about.

“That made my blood boil. Yet they could find space for patronising advice like try finger food if you are struggling with a knife and fork.”

Anger at the lack of support for players with dementia is fuelled by the money flooding into the sport. Last month’s annual review of football finance showed Europe’s top five leagues had a combined revenue of nearly £25billion from TV, tickets, and merchandise in 2015/16.

That does not include the Premier League’s latest £8.1billion-a-year television deal.

It has led to extravagant spending by Europe’s biggest clubs. This month Brazilian superstar Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a record football transfer fee of £200million – double what it cost the NHS to build and equip a state-of-the art emergency centre in Northumbria.

Neymar will earn £570,000 per week after tax. And last season Manchester United reportedly paid agent Mino Railoa £41m to land midfielder Paul Pogba.

Allan Gilliver was a “jobbing footballer” who lost his savings when his pension went bust.

Allan, from Bradford, scored nearly 100 goals for 10 different clubs including Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers during the 1960s and 1970s.

When he developed dementia at just 64 and the bones in his neck began to crumble, there were no fans to fund his care as he never stayed with one club long enough to earn legendary status.

When his wife Christine went into hospital for brain surgery in 2014 the couple could not afford £1,600 for Allan to spend two weeks in a care home, so two friends looked after him.

Christine said: “It was horrific. My step-daughter is a policewoman and one of our best friends is a fireman. Both those organisations have benevolent homes for past and present staff.

“Neither of them is as wealthy as football. Yet there is nothing to help former players like Allan.”

Allan, now 73, has since suffered a stroke. The Professional Footballers Association gave £240 towards physiotherapy sessions, but Christine says they declined to help with his dementia.

She said: “I think it is a disgrace that football isn’t doing more.”

Stan Bowles was a 70s superstar for Queens Park Rangers and England but now has dementia and lives with his daughter Andria in the same red-brick suburb of Manchester where he grew up.

Stan, 68, can no longer remember his glory days or his own name. Andria is determined to look after Stan as long as she can, but knows the day will come when she can no longer cope, especially as she also cares for six year-old granddaughter Macie.

Luckily Stan still has an army of fans who campaigned for a year for Queens Park Rangers to hold a benefit match for him last month and nearly 10,000 fans turned out to say goodbye to their hero.

The match netted £100,000 in ticket sales alone and the club has pledged to donate “at least £15,000” to a fund for Stan and other former QPR players.

That is dwarfed by the £50,000 raised for Stan by fans through a charity website.

Dr Charlotte Cowie, the FA’s head of medicine, said it was passionate about addressing dementia and would be funding new research with the PFA into the risks of heading the ball.

But an FA spokesman said schemes to support former players were normally provided by the PFA.

The new PFA guidebook for footballers with dementia recommends they contact charities such as Sporting Memories, which helps families use sport to connect with relatives with dementia.

The guide also offers them specialist advice on benefits, but does not mention any funds offered by the PFA or how to apply for them.

John Bramhall, deputy chief executive of the PFA, said: “When we are approached by families and dependents we look to give what assistance we can.

“There have been cases where we have helped with respite care and amendments to their homes. We can’t pay for full time residential care, it’s not within our gift to do that.”

“We have a benevolent and accident fund of £800,000 to provide assistance to former members who are suffering as a consequence of injuries or issues that come from their playing career.

“Not all will be suffering from dementia. The main call on that is for knee, hip, and ankle problems that former members are suffering with.”