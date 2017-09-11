Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strong winds topping 70mph could be on their way.

Forecasters are predicting wind and high gusts on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens forewarned us, saying there would not be much let up in the wind and rain.

And a yellow wind warning has been issued by the Met Office, saying: “Strong winds with gusts of 55-60mph, perhaps reaching 70mph in some places, are possible on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“Road, rail and air services may be affected with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some restriction to roads and bridges are also possible.

“There is a small chance of power cuts, and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blowing off roofs.”

Mr Stevens said any 70mph gusts locally would be isolated over high ground, and he said we may experience winds topping 60mph: “Firstly we could see more torrential rain with localised flooding.

“Around the Tuesday rush hour commute home we will see the wind begin to pick up and late on Tuesday it will be 40-45mph.

“I think the warning of 70mph is on the high side for us, if anything it will be isolated and over high ground.

“The problems we’ll have will relate to what the wind does. So we’ll see a lot of leaf fall, maybe some small branches come down so there will be a lot of debris on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve had a period of heavy rain - 3 inches in four days - and with more rain forecast I would expected to see localised flooding, roads waterlogged and so on.”

Mr Stevens tweeted to say the recent rainfall took us to 45mm of rainfall already - only a few millimeters from the monthly average already.

The wind warning is from 8pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday, though Mr Stevens said the worst will be over at 6am on Wednesday.

River levels are beginning to rise, on the River Calder at Brighouse the level at 9am on Monday was 0.76m - with flooding possible from 0.80m.

After Wednesday a more settled period of weather is predicted as we head towards the weekend.