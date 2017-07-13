Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Kirklees College have created a unique play den for Huddersfield charity Forget Me Not.

After finishing their course work early the group of carpentry apprentices were challenged to come up with something unusual. They shaped and laminated recycled wood to make a curved, arched structure they christened The Pod.

Joinery tutor Gary Wain, who set the challenge, said the end result was too large for the college to keep. He then offered it to Forget Me Not , the hospice that supports children with life-shortening conditions. The official handover took place on Wednesday with the eco-friendly pod being installed in the gardens at Russell House.

“This is a particularly talented group of students, and their exceptional carpentry skills and attention to detail shine through in every aspect of The Pod,” said Gary. “We can’t wait to see it being put to good use.”

The project was supported by local traders including Howarth Timber, Building Supplies ( Brighouse ) and Halifax hauliers V&A Robinson & Sons, who delivered the pod to its new home.

Chris Malcolm, estates & facilities manager at Russell House, said: “We pay a lot of attention to our grounds because they can have such a therapeutic effect.

“The Pod will be a fantastic, eye-catching addition.”