A new sanctuary for abandoned feathered friends has been launched by a woman with a passion for parrots.

Niki Trepak, 34, has started a bird rescue charity to adopt and re-home a range of species, including; parrots, budgies, cockatoos and canaries.

Niki is offering safe haven to unwanted birds from across the country and a place for people who are looking to adopt one as a pet.

She has launched the charity after another, Polly Parrot Rescue, decided to close down.

Niki, of Crosland Moor, is now urging people who are considering having a parrot as a family pet to use her rescue instead of forking out hundreds to a shop and then finding they can’t cope.

She explained: “So many birds end up in rescue because people don’t know what they’re doing.

“It can cost £2,000 for some macaws and you might find it unsuitable for your family.

“We have a £150 adoption fee and if the person finds they can’t keep it, they’re legally obliged to return it to us.

“It also gives the peace of mind that it’s being looked after, rather than abandoned somewhere else.”

Niki, who has nine parrots and 30 budgies of her own, said she loved the quirky comedic nature of exotic birds.

“Birds have been my passion since I was about five,” she said.

“They’ve all got such different personalities.

“They’re great as most of them can talk and you can have a laugh with them.

“They pick up phrases and if you’re having a conversation they jump in with you.

“You never feel alone.”

Niki’s Bird Rescue is in the early months of setting up a network of people who can act as safe houses or adopters of abandoned birds.

All birds are welcome except birds of prey.

She added: “I was a volunteer at Polly Parrot Rescue but it closed so I’ve opened my own and adopted some birds.

“People can contact me if they have a bird they don’t want anymore because they can’t look after it properly.

“I will evaluate it and work out what sort of home it would suit.

“Every bird’s needs are different.

“Some are better with children and others prefer living with men, or women.

“You can get birds that are frightened of humans and after some work I can get them to sit on me, it feels like such an achievement.

“People who want a bird are home checked and then they are eligible to adopt.”

To find out more go to www.nikisbirdrescue.co.uk