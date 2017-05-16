Meet the man who's flown in from Australia for Su

Caught on camera: Can you put names to these face

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former pub run by an ex-professional wrestler is on the market following a five-figure facelift.

Seconds Out at Bradford Road, Batley, was run for many years by pro-wrestler Jim Breaks. Later, it became a nightclub called China Town.

Now the property have undergone an £80,000 refit to create a contemporary 80-seater restaurant.

The building is being marketed by owner BP Properties Ltd with a 10-year lease set at £20,000 and rent of £400 a week.

Masood Bostan, of BP Properties, which bought the premises at auction, said the glass-fronted restaurant was ready for immediate possession after being refurbished with modern tables, chairs and LED lighting to appeal to a wide range of potential users.

The fully-equipped kitchen had been designed for any style of cuisine while the premises also included a bar fully stocked with glassware and cutlery and a basement. Outside, the restaurant has parking for eight cars.

Mr Bostan said: “It is an opportunity for anyone who wants to start their own restaurant business. Whoever takes it can get their menus printed and be open in a week.”

He said the property had been on the market for only four weeks and had already attracted interest from potential occupiers.

Website onlineworldofwrestling.com records how Jim Breaks was known in the ring as Cry Baby Jimmy Breaks for throwing tantrums and arguing with the referee. During a lengthy career from the 1960s to the 1980s he won numerous British and European titles.