FORMER Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney has landed a top new job at the University of Huddersfield.

He started his new job as Head of Public Affairs on Monday.

Jason told the Examiner: “Yes I’ve started my new job today, the new role of Head of Public Affairs at the University of Huddersfield to develop and deliver a strategy to strengthen the university’s relationship with policy makers and opinion formers in the UK and overseas.

“I’m very much looking forward to this new challenge at our award winning university.”

Jason’s time in Westminster will be of great use, the job requirements sought someone with a “strong record of achievement in public affairs, experience of working within the political arena and be able to demonstrate the development and implementation of a political engagement policy.”

One of the main tasks is to build “links for the university with senior-level individuals in Westminster and Whitehall and build positive relationships with groups such as think tanks, researchers, MPs, government officials and peers.

Jason was the Conservative MP for the Colne Valley from 2010 until this year’s snap general election, when he lost the seat to Labour’s Thelma Walker, who won with 28,818 votes to Jason’s 27,903.

He is a former RAF officer and TV journalist.