More than 150 jobs have now been created at a flourishing business park based at the site of a historic textile mill.

The fourth phase of the development at the 13-acre Park Valley Mill site in Lockwood has been completed – and is already fully let.

It brings to 18 the total number of industrial units with office and storage space at the flagship site, which is owned by Holmfirth Dyers. In total, businesses on the site employ more than 150 people.

Three new tenants have moved into the 14,000 sq ft phase four – bicycle wholesaler The Cycle Division, food storage firm Biofresh Ltd and industrial valves supplier ValvePro Ltd, which already has offices at Park Valley Mills.

Holmfirth Dyers managing director Martin Duckett said phase four had been fully let before the new units had been built, adding: “That is a resounding endorsement of the quality of this development. We are also delighted by the number of jobs that have been created on site, which have provided a timely and significant boost to the Huddersfield economy.

“Now that the four phases of our industrial development at Park Valley Mills have been completed and are fully let, we are turning our attention to two more jewels in the Park Valley Mills crown – Park Valley House and the Mending Rooms.”

Park Valley House, a 6,000sq ft 19th century mill office, which has been restored to its former glory, has 2,640sq ft of office accommodation available to lease while the Grade II Mending Rooms offer 20,400sq ft of office space over four floors.

Mr Duckett said: “We are currently exploring funding and investment opportunities to transform this wonderful building into Grade A modern offices.”

Sarah-Jayne Lishman, of Leeds property consultancy Dove Haigh Phillips, which is marketing Park Valley Mills, said: “This is a superb development for Huddersfield, which has created jobs and regenerated the area. So much has been achieved already – and we look forward to attracting occupiers to both Park Valley House and the Mending Rooms.”

Paul Kemp, assistant director for investment and regeneration for Kirklees Council, said: “It is fantastic to see what has been achieved here. The transformation of a neglected site into what we see here today is amazing and Park Valley Business Park will provide much-needed expansion space for businesses to the Huddersfield area.”