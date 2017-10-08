Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic Dewsbury pub – one of the few left in the town centre – is to be given a new lease of life.

The former Black Bull in Market Place has been closed for some time and the building has fallen into decay.

Now the building has been bought by pub company Mood Developments which specialises in the refurbishment of ‘heritage’ pubs.

The company is looking to secure a grant from Kirklees Council’s Townscape Heritage initiative (THI) and hopes to re-open the pub by the end of 2018.

Mood Developments has previously won awards for its restoration works.

It was commended by Historic England for the refurbishment of 92 Kirkgate in Leeds which is now the Wapentake cafe bar.

Peter Mason, of Mood Developments, said: “We are excited to begin the physical restoration of the pub and will be using local services, labour and products. We have noticed a gap in the Dewsbury market for a heritage pub.

“We see it as a perfect time to invest in Dewsbury, and capitalise on the investment taking place in North Kirklees.”

Coun Peter McBride, the council’s Cabinet member for regeneration, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mood Developments to the town, and I look forward to seeing the development of what has always been an iconic building.

“The Townscape Heritage initiative aims to create a smart and welcoming environment by improving and enhancing the quality of Dewsbury’s heritage buildings, and it sounds like Mood Developments have similar aims for the old pub so, hopefully, we will be able to support them with a grant.

“We are really beginning to see a positive change taking place in Dewsbury. The THI has improved the appearance of a number of buildings and Pioneer House is well on the way to being re-developed as part of the new Dewsbury Learning Quarter. Re-opening the Black Bull would be a wonderful addition to this.”