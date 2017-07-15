Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the country’s best-known politicians has been honoured by the University of Huddersfield.

Former Labour home secretary David Blunkett received an honorary doctorate from the university – 44 years after gaining a Certificate in Education at the university’s forerunner institution, Huddersfield Polytechnic.

The former Sheffield MP, now Lord Blunkett of Brightside and Hillsborough, was accompanied by his guide dog Cosby at the ceremony where he was presented with his honorary doctorate by university vice-chancellor Prof Bob Cryan.

Lord Blunkett, who completed his studies at the polytechnic’s Holly Bank campus at Birchencliffe in 1973, served as a cabinet minister in the late 1990s and early 2000s – notably as minister for education and employment, home secretary and minister for work and pensions.

He was one of six people to receive honorary doctorates during the week at the university’s Queensgate campus.

Also recognised were Prof Mario Neto Borges, a leading figure in Brazilian education who studied for his PhD at Huddersfield; Sir John Parker, a leading business figure with a notable role in the revival of British shipbuilding; Roger Marsh, chairman of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership; Dame Carol Robinson, internationally-renowned scientist and a professor of chemistry at Oxford University; and Susan Williams, Baroness Williams of Trafford, a Home Office minister and University of Huddersfield graduate.

The ceremonies also saw an Emeritus Professorship conferred on David Leaper, a distinguished surgeon and lecturer who became Professor of Clinical Sciences at the University of Huddersfield in 2013.