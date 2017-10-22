Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Filmmaker Dominic Stephenson has finished his directorial debut and is readying it for release onto the festival circuit.

The short film, Chapter 1: Liv, is a sci-fi thriller starring Brooke Vincent as Liv, who wakes up three weeks after a near fatal car accident. Liv’s mum (Sally Ann Matthews) tries to help her remember exactly what happened. What she soon discovers is that some things may be better left forgotten.

Dominic wrote and directed the independent production, which is earmarked for release next year.

Formerly a student at All Saints Catholic High School before moving onto Staffordshire University to study film production technology, Dominic relocated to Manchester in 2011 to work in the television industry.

(Image: Matt Bester)

He gained early experience on Hollyoaks before moving on to ITV at Media City where he worked in a number of roles on a variety of television projects.

He says: “Everything for this independent project was planned, prepped and filmed around people’s already very busy schedules. This included lots of late night planning and then shooting at weekends. The whole team worked tirelessly alongside all their other work commitments.

“We are hoping to get ‘Liv’ out to short film festivals next year but aim to hold a private screening in Manchester in spring 2018.”

Chapter 1: Liv was filmed around Manchester and the North West. Other cast members included Simon Naylor, Chloe Bodkin, Adam Blease, Dan Cunningham, Chloe Ephraim, and Rachel Wilde.

Facebook:- @chapter1livfilm