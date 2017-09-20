The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former University of Huddersfield student Rachel Rea designed this far out dress from plastic food pots to “challenge consumerist ideology.”

It was worn by lifestyle blogger Lela London at the first day of London Fashion Week to highlight the growing use of recycled materials in fashion.

The dress was created from packaging provided by Naked Noodle, a food manufacturer based in Leeds.

Designers and celebrities are increasingly backing the use of recycled and eco-conscious materials in fashion, with Debbie Harry most recently lending her support to this issue in London this week.

Rachel Rea specialises in print working with heat transfer in plastic-based materials.

The dress was inspired by mid-Victorian crinolines, and also uses pattern techniques used in Spanish colonial roofing to create a space-age style skirt.

The shoulder piece was designed to reflect the noodle product itself and create a 3-D effect.

Rachel said: “I want to challenge consumerist ideology and our attitudes on sustainability. This is practised using disposable and environmental contexts and creating beautiful installations and today, the Naked Noodle dress.”

Lela London said: “I am all about sustainable fashion and love that Naked Noodle has contributed to the movement in such a creative way.”