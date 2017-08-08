Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘sex-obsessed’ former officer who filmed people naked from a police helicopter has been jailed for a year.

Adrian Pogmore used a South Yorkshire Police helicopter to spy on people sunbathing and even having sex.

A judge told the 51-year-old he thought himself “quite literally above the law” as he passed the one-year sentence.

Pogmore, from Rotherham, admitted four counts of misconduct in public office last month.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the former officer was “a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer” and had filmed graphic scenes of a couple having sex in a range of positions on their suburban patio.

Other footage showed a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, two naturists sitting outside their caravan as well as a couple sunbathing outside their home.

Pogmore was referred to as the ‘team deviant’ by his colleagues in the air support unit at South Yorkshire Police.

Two other police officers and two helicopter pilots were tried and cleared of the same offence after telling a jury that they had no idea what Pogmore was doing with the high-powered camera on board the aircraft.