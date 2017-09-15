Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former professional footballer Clarke Carlisle has been found safe, police said.

Lancashire Police said the former Burnley player was found in Liverpool and thanked the public for sharing a missing persons appeal.

The force tweeted: “Great news folks. Clarke Carlisle has been found safe in Liverpool. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal. Have a good weekend.”

The 37-year-old had last been seen by a family member in Preston on Thursday afternoon, sparking concern.

The former Professional Footballers’ Association chairman, who made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his playing career, has a history of mental illness.

He launched a mental health charity called the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis - a condition that has been described as “mental health problems co-occurring with drug or alcohol misuse”.

The father-of-three remarried earlier this year and has worked to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The former defender tried to take his own life in December 2014 when he jumped into the path of a 12-ton lorry on the A64 near York while suffering from depression.